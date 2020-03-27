Wade, Curtis

Curtis Wade, 88, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1931 to the late Walter and Fannie Warren in Franklin County, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vernelle Mack Wade and one son, Kenny Wade.
To cherish his memories, he leaves two sons, Ronnie and Leo Wade; four daughters, Carolyn Preston, Angela Patterson, Linda Wade, and Glory Wade all of Rocky Mount, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Holy Trinity Memorial Gardens located at 675 Colonial Turnpike, Rocky Mount, Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Davis-Turner Funeral Service, Lynchburg, VA 24504.
