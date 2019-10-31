Wade, Harry

Harry H. Wade, 76, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Martinsville April 2, 1943 to Harvey Wade and Ruby Adkins Wade, both deceased.
Mr. Wade was a graduate of Virginia Tech and a Meat Cutter by profession. He was also a member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn W. Powell.
Harry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elaine Harris Wade; one daughter, Amy W. Nester (Derrick); one sister, Ann W. Fugate (Charles); a brother-in-law, Tim Powell; two brothers, Talmadge Wade (Eloise) and Wayne Wade (Debra); and two grandchildren, Jordan and Emma Nester,
The funeral services will be private, officiated by the Rev. Ben Hankins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 3242 Parkside Center Cir, Tampa, FL 33619.