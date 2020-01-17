Leah "Pug" Dillon Wade, 70, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 16, 1949, in Henry County, to the late Warford and Vergie Mize Dillon. She was a member of Horsepasture Christian Church and enjoyed traveling, camping, the beach and working in the yard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Carlie Crenshaw and Zonie Arnold; and brothers, Grant Dillon and Buck Dillon.
Mrs. Wade is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Wade Sr.; daughter, Laura Wright (Neal); son, George Wade,Jr. (Bresha); and grandchildren, Leah Wood, Dillon, Noah and Grace Wade.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery with Darryl Holland officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the graveside. Memorials may be made to Horsepasture Christian Church Missions Fund, Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. On Line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Leah Wade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.