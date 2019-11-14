Thomas Louis Wagner, 72, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1947, to the late George Willie Wagner and Bessie Bradley Wagner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie Allen Wagner; brother, William Donald Wagner; and brother-in-law, James Howell.
Mr. Wagner owned and operated Figsboro Auto Sales and was an avid Ford and Harley enthusiast.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty W. Campbell (Frankie) of Figsboro, and Dorothy W. Howell of North Carolina; brother, Ronald Dean Wagner (Teresa) of Figsboro; several nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews; and caregivers, Deanna and Brad.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Jim Steele. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, also at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy. Martinsville, VA 24112, or to the Alzheimers Association, 355 Rio Rd. West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wagner family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.