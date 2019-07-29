WAGONER
Cathy Washburn
September 16, 1954
July 26, 2019
Cathy Washburn Wagoner, 64, of Smithfield, Virginia (formerly of Bassett), went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. She was born in Martinsville on September 16, 1954 to Joe Ann Ramsey Washburn and the late John Gilmer Washburn.
She attended Smithfield Christian Church.
Other than her mother, she is survived by her son, John P. Wagoner, and wife, Hope; grandson, John Grant Wagoner; two granddaughters, Katelyn Alverson and Kali Roop; sister, Vickie Washburn Bond; and a nephew, Brian Hayzlett.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rudy Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memory Park.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Wagoner family.