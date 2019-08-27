WAGONER
Clarence Eugene
October 11, 1925
August 23, 2019
Clarence Eugene Wagoner, 93, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born in Mount Airy, NC. October 11, 1925 to Beaufort T. Wagoner and Dovie Weddle Wagoner.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his first wife, Gracie Odell Wagoner; second wife, Elizabeth Frazier Wagoner; brothers, Earl Wagoner and Elbert Wagoner.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Eugene Wagoner (Sharon) and Timothy Wayne Wagoner (Bonnie); sister, Elsie Nowlin; brother, Ernest Wagoner; grandchildren, Chris, Katheryn and Michael; great-grandchildren, Jack and Charlie.
Clarence volunteered at the Grace Network Food Pantry and Raceway ministries. He served in various capacities at Chatham Heights Baptist Church and received the 2010 Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds award for his many years of service to Martinsville and Henry County. For the past ten months, Gene has lived with Ken and Sharon in Georgia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Old Chatham Road, Martinsville, VA 24112; Grace Network, Grace Network of Martinsville, P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville VA 24115 or Raceway Ministries, 3449 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Chatham Heights Baptist Church and will be officiated by the Reverend Mike Hatfield. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the funeral service and at other times at the house.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, VA
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.