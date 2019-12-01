Ernest Alfred Wagoner, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1927, in Christiansburg, Va., to the late Dovie Weddle Wagoner and Beaufort Talmage Wagoner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Swain Wagoner; son, Ernest Wagoner Jr.; and brothers, Eugene, Elbert, and Earl.
Mr. Wagoner was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church. He retired from E.I. DuPont after 32 years. He served in the United States Army in Korea. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was a Scout Master of the Boy Scouts of America.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff Wagoner (Gail) of Martinsville, Va., and Paul Douglas Wagoner of Martinsville, Va.; daughters, Carol J. Dyer (William) of Franklin County, Va., Pamela Kidd of Tobaccoville, N.C., and Janet English of Martinsville, Va.; daughter-in-law, Debra Wagoner (Ernie); and sister, Elsie Woodson Nowlin of Danville, Va. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Chatham Heights Baptist Church. Burial was at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Parks Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21298, or to Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Wagoner family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.