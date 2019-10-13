Ronnie Lee Wagoner, 44, of Martinsville passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1975, in Patrick County to Ronnie Albert Wagoner and Dorothy Mae Turner Emerson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginger" Stone Wagoner; daughter, Macy S. Wagoner; son, Landon S. Wagoner; stepdaughter, Haley M. Hubbard; brother, Michael S. Wagoner (Lisa); stepmother, Bonnie Wagoner; stepsister, Jessica Hodges; grandparents, Albert and Pauline Wagoner; grandmother, Elaine Baliles; numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was the manager of Two Men and a Truck moving company in Salem, Va. He was a very dedicated member of Christ Episcopal Church and a member of the vestry.
Ronnie was a great man who was the epitome of what "a family man" should be. He was a very loving and proud husband and father. In his spare time you could always find him on the sidelines coaching and cheering on his children's respective teams and their teammates. He was also the type of person who would help a friend and never expect anything in return. He was an avid sports enthusiast and a lifelong fan of the UNC Tarheels and the Green Bay Packers.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Reverend Nicholas Hull. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Christ Episcopal Church Parish House. An inurnment will be at Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronnie Wagoner Memorial Fund payable to Fidelity Investments. Mail check to Kettering Financial, 2103A Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.