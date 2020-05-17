December 24, 1948 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Paul James Walker, 71, of
Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 24, 1948, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Albert and Ruby Baker Walker. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam in country. Mr. Walker attended Fieldale Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Damian Ferrell. Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Patricia Towery Walker; daughter, April Dawn Allsup; step-daughters, Laura Towery and Misty Gardner; son, Paul Anthony "Tony" Walker; brother, Gale Warren Walker; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. All services will be at a later date. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net