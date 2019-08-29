WALKER
Robert H.
April 5, 1928
August 24, 2019
Robert H. Walker, Sr., 91, of
Martinsville, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Henry County on April 5, 1928 to the late Dewey Walker and the late Carrie Fultz Walker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Martin Walker; son Robert H. Walker, Jr.; brothers and sisters, Curtis, Thomas, Lynell, James and Mozzelle.
He was a member and Deacon of the Flat Rock Primitive Baptist Church. He retired from Nationwide Homes as a supervisor.
He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Law (Nathaniel); grandchildren, Nathaniel, Andre', Mario and Desma; 10 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and a sister, Lillie Mae Ross.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019 from Noon to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Walker Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Walker family.