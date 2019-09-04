WALKER
Ruby Baker
April 22, 1922
September 1, 2019
Ruby (Lillian) Baker Walker, 97, of Fieldale, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born Aprill 22, 1922 in Carroll County, VA to the late James L. and Laura Henley Baker. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Albert W. Walker; five brothers, Johnny, Harry, Maynard, Early and Leonard Baker; one sister, Dovie B. Hardy and one great grandson Damian Ferrell.
Lillian retired from Fieldcrest Mills with 48 years of service. She was a member of Fieldale Baptist Church for over 60 years where she worked with Pre-school children for 43 years, Cradle Roll for 30 years, Member of Ted Merriman Sunday School Class, Keenage Club, BWC#9, Communion Committee and Joyful Singers.
Lillian is survived by two sons; Gale W. Walker and wife Shirley of Fieldale and Paul J. Walker (Jimmy) and wife Patty of Martinsville; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fieldale Baptist Church with Reverend Allen Jackson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106 A, Roanoke, VA 24018, Attn: Aprillle Kelly, for Lillian B. Walker.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.