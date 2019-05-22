WALKER
Sherry B.
March 13, 1968
May 19, 2019
Sherry B. Little Walker, 51, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home. She was born March 13, 1968, in Buchanan, Virginia, to Eliza Justice and the late Bernice Blankenship Justice.
She is survived by her husband of over 28 years, Jerry Walker; sons, Jonathan Ray Little, and Jerry Lee Walker Jr.; sister, Easter Gray; brother LeRoy Justice; and grandchildren, Aubrie Dalton, Melina Walker, and Cameron Little.
The funeral will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park, Spencer, Virginia. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.