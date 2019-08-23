WALL
Cleo Martin
June 26, 1930
August 21, 2019
Cleo (Click) Martin Wall, 89, of Axton, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Axton, June 26, 1930 to George Edward Martin and Maggie (Davis) Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Cecil Wall; sister, Hazel Lowery; brothers, Ren, Alvin and Tom Martin.
She is survived by her children, Keith Wall (Patty), Arlene Wall, Pamela Wall, and Rocky Wall (Mitzi); sister, Euna "Punkin" Parcell; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cleo was a lifetime member of Carroll Memorial United Methodist Church in Axton. She was a 1947 graduate of Axton High School. She was also a graduate of Perry Business School.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at McKee-Stone Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McKee-Stone and will be officiated by Pastor Amanda Harris. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
The family expresses their gratitude to the caregivers who helped care for Cleo over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carroll Memorial United Methodist Church, 250 Turner Ashby Road, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
