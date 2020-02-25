Wallman, Edgar

Edgar Rolwing Wallman, 88, passed away on February 22, 2020.
He was born in Charleston, Missouri, the son of the late Edgar Benjamin Wallman and Ollie Golightly Wallman. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Frances Rhodes Wallman; son, Edgar R. Wallman Jr.; and grandson, Jeffrey Scott Jones.
Edgar was a United States Navy veteran. He later went on to work and retired after 32 years as a Radiologic Physical Service Tech at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Martinsville, Va.
Edgar is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Mary W. Darley (Michael) and Kimberly W. Day (Jeff); grandchildren, Brian Jones, David Jones, Jeremiah Wallman, Ashley Duck, and Jason Duck Jr.; and eight great -grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory in Suffolk, Va., with Pastor Carson Williams officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Wednesday night, February 26, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com
