WALLMAN
Minnie Frances Rhodes
August 16, 2019
Minnie Frances Rhodes Wallman, 84, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born in Martinsville, Va. the daughter of the late Rufus Patton Rhodes and Mattie Wray Rhodes. She was predeceased by her son, Edgar R. Wallman Jr.; and grandson, Jeffrey Scott Jones. Minnie retired as an aircraft electrician for N.A.R.F. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Martinsville, Va.
Minnie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edgar Rolwing Wallman; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary W. Darley (Michael), Kimberly W. Day (Jeff); grandchildren, Brian Jones, David Jones, Jeremiah Wallman, Ashley Duck, and Jason Duck Jr.; ten great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory in Suffolk, Va. with Pastor Carson Williams officiating. Entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.