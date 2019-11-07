Warren, Steve

Steve W. "Blue Angel" Warren, 65, of Pasadena Knoll, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at SOVAH Health, Martinsville. He was born March 28, 1954, the son of the late Hugo Vitella Warren and the late Roberta Wright Warren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Warren; and father-in-law, Raymond Cannon.
Steve retired as a truck driver from Warren Trucking, and was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist church, Cascade, Va., where he served on the choir until his health declined. He was also a member of the Road Soldiers Motorcycle Association.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Teresa Cannon Warren of the home; three daughters, Erica Warren of Ashville, N.C., Brescia Onusah (Paschal) and Chandra Gravely (Anthony), both of Raleigh, N.C.; mother-in-law, Dorothy Cannon of Martinsville, Va.; three brothers, John V. Warren (Jean) of Sterling, Va., Howard Warren (Judy) of Chesterfield, Va., and Charlie Warren (Elizabeth) of Sutherlin, Va.; two sisters, Roberta Lester and Brenda Warren (Joyce) both of Sutherlin, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Hwy., Cascade, Va., with Pastor Deon Noel, eulogist. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service, and all other times at the home, 95 Pasadena Knoll, Martinsville, Va. Burial will be private.
