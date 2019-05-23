WASHINGTON
Betty Ann Teague
August 20, 1929
May 22, 2019
Betty Ann Teague Washington, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Born August 20, 1929 she was a daughter of the late Clinton and Marie Wheeler Teague. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Larry Washington; brother, Carl Teague; son-in-law, James Hughes; and sister-in-law, Francis Teague.
Left to cherish Betty's memory include her daughters, Dorothy Washington, Cathy Hughes and Kimberly Richardson and her husband Patrick; brother, Robert Teague and his wife, Helen; and her grandchildren, Mitchell Holley and his wife Lisa Marie, Mandy Showalter and her husband Todd, Caitlin Swaim and her husband Alex, and Nick Hughes and his wife Allison. Betty will also be fondly remembered by her great grandchildren, Sydney, Skylar, Annabell, Adam, Blake, Blaire, and Evan.
Betty was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church where she shared her love of Christ and devotion. She was also known for her faithful dedication and support of her husband and served as his accountant for Larry's Electric. Betty was known for her love of nature, thoughtfulness for others, and artistic appreciation in all forms. Her laugh and kindness were infectious, and she will be missed by all.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Roselawn Chapel with Pastor Lewis Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at roselawnchapelfuneralhome.com.