Washington, Lula

Lula "Lu" Washington, 81, passed away peacefully at her Sterling, Va. home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born Lula Jane Arnold on June 10, 1938, in Bassett, Va., to the late Robert and Geneva Arnold. She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Lucy Arnold; husbands, John Farris and Edward Washington; and siblings, Virginia Perry, Rosa Arnold, John Arnold Sr., and Doyle Arnold.
Lu attended Friendship Baptist Church in Bassett, Va., and for the last 25 years, was an active member of Centerpointe Church in Fairfax, Va. Lu was a reservationist with United Airlines, and retired after 26 years of service in 2000. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, traveling, writing poetry and spending time with her church and family.
She is survived by: her daughters, Felicia Moore (Charles), Teresa Washington, and Jacquelyn Smith (Bruce); grandchildren, Malik Smith, Camille Moore, Summer Moore, Marc Smith, Mateo Smith and Malachi Smith; siblings, Peggy Arnold, Robert Arnold (Delories), Juanita Ross (James) of Bassett, Va., Walter Arnold (Shirley) of Bassett, Va., and Samuel Arnold (Retha); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Cornerstone Church in Bowie, Md., beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., and funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Flowers should be sent to Cornerstone Church, 16010 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715.