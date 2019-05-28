WATKINS
Justin Douglas
August 1, 1991
May 14, 2019
Staff Sergeant Justin Douglas Watkins, 27, of Spokane, Washington (formerly of Bassett) died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born in Stuart, Virginia on August 1, 1991 to Thomas D. "T.D." Watkins and Lisa Gillispie Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Linda Gillispie.
He was an active member of the United States Air Force serving in Spokane, Washington.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cassie Kaleohano-Hauanio Watkins; grandparents, Clyde "Doug" and Mildred Watkins, William E.; and step-grandmother, Chris Gillispie; one sister, Heather Hopkins and husband, Dustin; one niece, Aubrey Hopkins; aunt, Kristy Moore and husband, Jamie.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. J. D. Harmon officiating.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Watkins family.