WATKINS
Lillar E.
July 26, 2019
Lillar E. Watkins, 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rockingham Hospice, Reidsville, N.C.
The funeral service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwight Mack, Officiating and the Rev. John F. Adams, Eulogist. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service and all other times at the home, 4129 Chatham Rd., Martinsville, Va. Burial will follow in Eggleston Family Cemetery, Kindsman Drive, Martinsville, Va.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to 1st. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 3350, Martinsville, Va. 24115
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.