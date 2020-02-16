Francis McBride "Pete" Weatherford, 90, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
He was born on June 25, 1929, to William A. Weatherford and Burnell McBride Weatherford. Pete served in the Army in Germany, from 1951 to 1953 and was retired from DuPont. He was an avid NASCAR fan and also enjoyed cooking and gardening. He was a member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Earles Weatherford in 2004.
Pete is survived by his niece, Sarah C. Fain and husband, William; his nephew, Clay Campbell; great nieces and nephews, William Campbell Fain, William Clay Campbell II, Mary Dorothy Fain Lyne and husband, Will, and Alayna Jane Campbell; and special friends, Dora Bennett, Debbie and Ronnie Young and Regina Tatum.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville, with Pastors Brian and Ashley Harrington officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service.
Entombment, with military honors, will be held at the Roselawn Mausoleum
Memorials may be made to Starling Avenue Baptist Church 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.