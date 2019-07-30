WEAVER
David Wayne
July 2, 1941
July 28, 2019
David Wayne Weaver, 78, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice Center, Greensboro, N.C.
He was born in Martinsville, Va. on July 2, 1941 to the late Homer David and Lera Pace Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Garrett Weaver; siblings, Milford Weaver, Glen Weaver and Patsy Kagey.
David graduated from Martinsville High School and from Danville Community College.
He is survived by his brother, Alvin R. Weaver, of Roanoke; nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Va. with the Rev. Bryan Ratliff officiating.
The family wishes to thank Woodrow and Margaret Reece for the care they gave to David and Helen during their extended illnesses.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Weaver family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com