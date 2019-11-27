Edward Reuben Webb, 82, of 469 Patsy Avenue, Collinsville died Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Mr. Webb, formerly of Roanoke, was a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville. He worked for E.I. DuPont, Martinsville for 33 years.
He was born in Roanoke, Va. on October 13, 1937, to the late Henry Walter Webb and Lillie Mullins Webb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Norma Webb; and nephew, Charlie Webb.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Nettie Potter Webb; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Jim Hodges of Snellville, Ga.; son, Kerry Webb of Gaithersburg, Md.; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Dee Webb of Collinsville; brother, the Rev. Kenneth Webb and his wife, Vicki, of Richmond, Va.; sister, Sherri Patrick and husband, Don, of Louisiana, Mo. Additional survivors include five grandsons, one granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Collinsville with the Rev., Dr. Larry Cheek officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Webb family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.