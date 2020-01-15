Mr. Joseph Leonard Webb Sr., 84, of Bassett, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1935, in Carol County, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Webb.
Mr. Webb is survived by his two sons, Joey Webb Jr. and Jerry Webb; grandchildren, Brylee Webb and Tyler Webb; great-grandchild, Carter Taylor; and a special friend and caregiver, Carol Webb.
Mr. Webb served in the Army and was a hard, working man that enjoyed talking to people and always there to lend a helping hand. He had over 30 years of trucking experience with Roy Stone and also, 12 years as a business agent for Teamsters Local 22.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home chapel from 12 until 1 p.m. Service will be held 1 p.m. immediately following with Elder Jamie Hancock officiating. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Online memorials may be made at CollinsMckeeStonefuneralhomebassettcom.
