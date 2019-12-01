Patricia Webb, age 63, of Bassett, passed away on November 27, 2019, at Sovah Health, Martinsville. She was born in Rockingham County, N.C. on February 24, 1956, to the late Jimmy and Sunshine Rogers Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Webb, and a brother, Wayne Coleman.
She was of the Baptist Faith. She had worked for Clarence's Steak House as a cook. She loved to cook, shop, being with her grandchildren and puppy "Roxie".
She is survived by a daughter, Carrie Quesinberry; sons, Jimmy Webb (Wanda) and David Webb; sisters, Tammy Coleman, Linda Deskins and Debbie Galleger; a brother, Ricky Coleman; grandchildren, Amber Quesinberry, Brandon Quesinberry, Danny Lee Webb, Justin Webb, Triton Webb, Trinity Webb, Autumn Webb and Tina Mitchell; and a special friend, Lester Hawks.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of Wrights Funeral Service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.