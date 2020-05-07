Weick, Donald

Donald V. Weick, 94, of Camden, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a brief illness.
Son of the late Fred E. and Dorothy Weick, Don was born in Hampton, Virginia. His father's profession took him across the United States, where he lived in Virginia, Wisconsin, California, Maryland, Texas, and South Carolina. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, where he ran track in the 110 yard high hurdles, and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech. He had retired from DuPont after 36 years as an industrial Engineer and Long Range Planning Specialist.
Don was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, joining the congregation in 1965 when he was transferred to Camden, SC by DuPont. During his time at Lakeview, he had served as youth Sunday School teacher, RA leader, Sunday School director, men's Sunday School teacher, teller, finance committee member, deacon, and trustee.
During his lifetime, his activities included extensive travel, camping, cruising, wood working, golf, tennis, snow skiing, and pickleball. His travels had taken him to all of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and China. He had been a light airplane pilot, and a volunteer with the American Red Cross for many years.
Don is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dick and Patricia Weick; his son, Ward (Karen Lucas); two grandchildren, Devin Weick and Emily Weick; his brother, Dick, several sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and companion, Inge Marks.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Emily, and his sister, Elizabeth Weick.
Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Martinsville, Virginia and will be private. A memorial service in Camden will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in his name to the American Red Cross, 632 W. Dekalb Street, Camden, SC 29020, or the Fred W. Weick Scholarship Fund, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 1 Aerospace Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of local arrangements. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Martinsville, Virginia.
