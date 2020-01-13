Dennis Ivan Westmoreland, 69, of Axton, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1950, to the late Ivan Junior Westmoreland and Lois Eanes Westmoreland.
Mr. Westmoreland owned and operated Westmoreland Oil and Heat.
He is survived by his wife, Damaris Priscilla Perez Westmoreland; son, Dennis Matthew Westmoreland of Martinsville, Va.; brothers, Steven Westmoreland of Axton, Va., and Danny Westmoreland of Martinsville, Va.; and grandchildren, Heather Westmoreland of Jessup, Ga., and Shane Westmoreland of Axton, Va.
All services will be private.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Westmoreland family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Westmoreland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.