Teresa Hairston White, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 7, 1953, in Detroit Michigan to Rosie Hairston Hairston, and the late John Henry Hairston. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight White; and brother, Keith Hairston.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Keith Hairston; sisters, Sandra Hairston, and Audrey Hairston; brother, Terry Hairston; five grandchildren; two aunts; nieces, nephews and a host of cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Church of The Living God, in Stuart, Virginia, with Bishop Bergie Penn officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.