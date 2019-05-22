WHITLOW
Betty Jean Wimbish
May 20, 2019
Betty Jean Wimbish Whitlow, 74, of Bassett, passed away on May 20, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Henry Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Critz Baptist Church at 3284 Dogwood Road, Critz, VA 24082.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Whitlow family.