Dewey Franklin Whorley, age 79, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., after six months of declining health.
Born on February 5, 1941, in the Elamsville community of Patrick County, he was the son of Walter Whorley and Vergie Lester Whorley.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Marie Turner Whorley, and daughter, Drema Kay Whorley.
Mr. Whorley owned and operated Whorley's Drywall for 50 years. He also owned Whorley's Heaters, and Whorley's Locksmith and Lawnmower Shop.
He is survived by one sister, Juanita McGuire Lackey of Sutherlin, Va.; one nephew, Ronnie McDaniel of Raleigh, N.C.; three great-nieces, Angela Thompson, Karen Dodson, and Maggie McDaniel, along with a number of great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Rich Acres Baptist Church.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mount Herman Church of the Brethren.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
