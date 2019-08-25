WIGGINGTON
Reese
July 24, 1983
August 22, 2019
Reese Oneil Wiggington, 36, of Patrick County, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
He is the son of the late Clint Hardy of Fieldale. He is survived by his mother, Sheree Prillaman Major of Henry; two brothers, Wesley Ray Tilley, Davy Scott Tilley and "brother" Danny Setliff; sister, April Star Galyean; his daughter, Sylvia Ann Wiggington of Thaxton; girlfriend, Jessica Scott of Patrick County.
He loved his friends and family. Reese loved riding his 4- wheelers, fishing and hunting. He worked at Blue Ridge Aquaculture for 12 years.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday at the Turner -Prillaman Cemetery on Nicholas Creek Road with Brother Tommy Sullivan officiating. His family will receive friends 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.