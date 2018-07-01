Williams, Agnes Hubbard

WILLIAMS
Mrs. Agnes Hubbard Williams, 74, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away at her home on Friday, June 29, 2018. She was born in Patrick County on January 3, 1944, to the late Samuel Robert Hubbard and Rosa Eanes Hubbard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lee Williams; four sisters, Ann Tatum, Vergie Pruitt, Nellie Shelton, and Mary Howell; and four brothers, Benjamin Hubbard, Arthur Hubbard, Jess Hubbard, and James Hubbard. Agnes had served as a school bus driver with Patrick County Public Schools for 16 years. She was affectionately known as Nanny Pooh.
Mrs. Williams is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Dreamer Williams; one granddaughter, Hope Williams Callahan and husband, Stuart; three stepgreat-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Frank and Frances Spence.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Williams will be held on Monday, July 2, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with speaker, Stuart Callahan. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens with Walter Scott, Andy Williams, Robert Foley, David Thornton, Michael Hylton and Hylton Scott serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Sunday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. and at other times at the home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.