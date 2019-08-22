WILLIAMS
Robert Allen
July 28, 1944
August 19, 2019
Robert Allen Williams was the first child born to Ida Allen Williams, an educator and Jerry L. Williams Sr., an attorney, on July 28, 1944 in Danville, Va.
He passed on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was affectionally known by family, friends, classmates and colleagues as "Butch".
Butch was raised in Danville and educated in the segregated schools at Westmoreland Elementary and John Mercer Langston High School. After his high school graduation in 1962 and with a full scholarship to Morehouse College, he chose to enter Howard University in the fall. While at Howard, majoring in economics and political science, he was also a manager of the swimming team. He graduated from Howard in 1966, then enrolled in the University of Virginia School of Law finishing in 1969 as one of the first five African-American graduates, one of whom was his first cousin, Isaac C. Hunt.
After graduation, he taught at North Carolina Central University School of Law. He went on to become an Assistant Dean of Admissions at Harvard University Law School. While at Harvard, Robert facilitated the admission of many noted African-American students to the law school. After his tenure at Harvard, he worked for a short time in the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. Following in his father's footsteps, he had a burning desire to practice law in Virginia and decided to establish his practice in Martinsville, Va. in 1976 as a branch of Williams, Luck and Williams, a law firm founded by his father. He practiced for 43 years until his passing.
Robert married Patricia Hodge Williams and to this union, two children were born, Robert A. Williams, Jr., an attorney and investment banker in New York, New York and Jamiese M. Williams, M.D., practicing in Tucson, Arizona.
Butch was a member of numerous civic and community organizations including the Old Dominion Bar Association and the Martinsville Bar Association, serving stints as president of both. He was a lifetime member of the NAACP, a member of the Virginia State Bar and the Men's Roundtable of Martinsville. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Virginia State University, the Board of Directors of the Virginia Legal Aid Society Inc. and on the Martinsville School Board. As a teenager in Danville, he was a major part of a group of African-American NAACP youth who sat in at the segregated public library and Ballou Park, protesting African Americans being prohibited from using those facilities and leading to the desegregation of both. He grew up as a member of the Holbrook Presbyterian Church in Danville and later was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Martinsville where he served as an Elder.
Butch was a voracious reader, a history buff, a jazz and blues lover, a world traveler having visited numerous countries and a fanatic of Porsches and driving fast.
Left to cherish his memory, are his beloved and devoted wife, Patricia; his children, Robbie and Jamiese; his sisters, Attorney Trudy A Williams of Los Angeles, CA and Agnes A. "Boots" Shelton of Columbus, Georgia; his brothers, Attorney Jerry L. Williams, Jr. (Conchitte) and Carl E. "Lut" Williams (Marshena); seven nephews, four nieces, a host of great nephews and nieces, five brothers-in law and one sister-in-law; numerous cousins, a plethora of high school, college and law school friends and many colleagues.
The memorial service will be held at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Legal Aid Society (P.O. Box 6200, Lynchburg, Va. 24505) or the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (40 Rector Street, 5th floor New York, NY 10006).
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.