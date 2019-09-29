WILLIAMS
Robert Earl
February 1, 1951
September 26, 2019
Robert Earl Williams, 68, of Bassett, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 1, 1951 in Ridgeway to Katherine Muscatello Seay and the late Henry Williams. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Audrey Burnette Williams; his stepfather, Toney Seay; brothers, Richard Williams, Jeffrey Williams, infant, Andrew Tyler Williams; steprother, Tony Seay.
He was a longtime employee of Bassett Mirror, Inc. and was a avid bass fisherman.
Other than his mother he is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Williams Goransson (Kim); his son, Robert "Wayne" Williams; grandchildren, Asher Bryant, Nickey Bryant, Tristen Bryant, Quinn Goransson, Madison Williams; brothers, Henry Williams (Regina), Michael Williams, Clifton Barrow (Charlene); sisters, Kay Barbour (Donald), Carol Jewell (Charles), Terry Laliberte, Tammy Clark (Michael); stepsister, Donna Vance (John); mother-in-law, Shirley R. Trent; special friend and caregiver, Donald Barbour.
The family will receive friends, Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Williams family.