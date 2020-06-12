Robert "Wayne" Williams Robert "Wayne" Williams, 38, of Bassett, died on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Martinsville, Va., on August 19, 1981, to the late Robert Earl Williams and the late Audrey Burnette Williams. He was also preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kenneth Burnette, Henry Williams and Toney Seay. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Madison Paige Williams; a sister, Rebecca Williams Goransson (Kim); his grandmothers, Katherine Seay and Shirley Trent; his long-time girlfriend, Amanda Spangler; the mother of his child, Andrea Clark; many aunts and uncles; three nephews and one niece. Friends may stop by the funeral home on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. to sign the register book. The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Jordan family.
Most Popular
-
NASCAR Cup Series veteran Ryan Newman eager to win another grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway
-
Monday, Lauren Elizabeth
-
COVID-19 scare temporarily shuts down Bassett Furniture headquarters
-
Check out the steep spike in positive cases of COVID-19 in Martinsville and Henry County
-
WATCH NOW: Administrator of popular local history site apologizes, steps down after viral video show him yelling at protesters