James C. Williamson, 57, of Independence Dr., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1962, the son of Mary Lou Williamson.
James was a member of Snow Creek Baptist Church where he was in the youth choir. He graduated from Fieldale Collinsville, Class of 1980. James had worked for Hanesbrand Inc. for 39 years. He was a tow motor driver.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Selina Dillard Williamson of the home; son, Jovan Andre Williamson, and his fiancee', Kendra Phillips, of Greensboro, N.C.; aunt, Alice Penn of Martinsville, Va.; father-in-law, Joe Louis Dillard; two sisters-in-law, Danita (James) Bacote and Joetta Redd, all of Martinsville, Va.; and brother-in-law, Louis Lerron (Takema) Dillard of Axton, Va.; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries, with Pastor Todd Foster, Eulogist. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church and all other times at the home, 928 Independence Dr., Martinsville, Va.
Interment will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens, in Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.