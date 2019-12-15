Evelyn Christine Willie, age 69, of Martinsville, died on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1950, to the late Roy and Anna Price Boardwine. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Willie Jr.; and a sister, Reba Lovell.
Surviving are three sons, Ricky Fain Sr. and wife, Donna, Darren Willie and wife, Amy, and Randolph Willie and wife, Erin; seven grandchildren, Ricky Fain Jr., Allison Fain, Brayden Willie, Ethan Willie, Lila Willie, Madison Willie, and Jacob Willie; sister, Shirley Sink; brother, Roy Boardwine and wife, Janet; and her dog, Sadie.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed her flowers.
Funeral services will be conducted from Mountain View Baptist Church in Collinsville, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Interment will follow at Franklin Clearview Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to assist with expenses.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.