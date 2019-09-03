WILLIE JR.
Thurman L.
June 10, 1946
September 1, 2019
Thurman L. Willie Jr., 73, of Martinsville, Va., died Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born June 10, 1946 a son of the late Thurman Willie Sr. and Emily Willie. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Willie; and brother, David Lewis Willie. Mr. Willie served 18 years as an 11B Infantryman, obtaining the rank of First Sergeant, and awarded two ARCAM awards. He also attended Non-Commissioned Officer School. He started to work in the summer months working for Stanley Furniture and exceled to Plant Superintendent of Stanley's new finishing room. He had a strong work ethic. Mr. Thurman also worked for Lilly Co., Valspar, and Sumter Cabinet Company Korn Industries, Inc.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Evelyn Christine B. Willie; three sons, Ricky Fain Willie and wife Donna, Darren Scott Willie and wife Amy, Randolph Thurman Willie and wife Erin; and seven grandchildren, Ricky Lee Fain Jr., Allison Renee Fain, Brayden Tyler Willie, Ethan Randolph Willie, Lila Rebecca Willie, Madison Elizabeth Willie, and Jacob Alexander Willie.
Funeral services will be conducted from Mountain View Baptist Church in Collinsville 2 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Carson Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Clearview Cemetery with military honors. His family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.