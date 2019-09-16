WILSON
Barbara Cobler
January 25, 1954
September 13, 2019
Barbara Cobler Wilson, 65, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 25, 1954 in Martinsville, Va. to Ellin Walker Cobler and the late John Robert Cobler. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Henry V. Wilson.
She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Wilson of the home; sons, Robert O. Wilson (Shannon) of Harrisonburg, Va., and John T. Wilson (Michelle) of Staunton, Va.; brother, John R. "Bobby" Cobler Jr. (Laura) of Horsepasture, Va.; grandchildren, John H. Wilson, James G. Wilson, Wendy J. Wilson, and Abigail G. Wilson. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jessica Lovell, James Cobler, Tommy Wilson, Tina Wiseman; many cousins; and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastors Doug Ramsey and Randy Aldridge officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren in Bassett, VA.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 3907, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 308 Craghead St., Danville, VA 24541.
