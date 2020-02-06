Barbara Ann Taylor Wilson, 72, of Axton, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her home. She was born on November 21, 1947, to the late John Daniel Taylor and Bessie Rebecca Hylton Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Wilson Sr.; son, Timothy Noel Tuggle; and brother, John Daniel Taylor Jr.
Mrs. Wilson was a member of Mayo Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandson.
She is survived by her children, Becky Wilson, Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Wilson Jr., Jennifer Wilson, and Makayla Wilson Payne (Thomas Payne); sister, Geneva Taylor "Betsy" Smart; grandchildren, Casey, Tristan, Ethan, Bethany, TimWayne, Paisley, and Makaylynn; and great-grandson, Brentley.
A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Alton Bartee officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1:30 until 3 p.m. and other times at the home. Burial will follow at Mayo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.