Deborah Diane Wilson, 63, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 19, 1956, in Martinsville, to the late David Wilson and the late Evelyn Mae Hollandsworth Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, David Wayne Wilson, James Curtis Wilson and Teddy Lee Wilson.
Deborah is survived by her aunts, Nancy Spraker (Leon) and Carolyn Amos; dear friend and caregiver, Roger Turner, and many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Minister Bruddie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.
Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Wilson family.