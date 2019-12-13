Mr. Henry "Dwight" Wilson, age 74, of Axton, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, after a decline in health.
Mr. Wilson was born on August 29, 1945, in Martinsville, Va., a son of the late Henry Drewry Wilson and the late Louvenia Moxley Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Neal Jackson Wilson. He was a member of the Mount Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church. He had retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation "VDOT" with 43 years of service. He was an avid softball player and played many years for Rumleys Restaurant in Martinsville. He also loved to bowl and play golf. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Brenda Wilson Wilson; two sons, Roger Lee Wilson (Mary Carter Wilson) and Jason Dwight Wilson (Nydia Koger Wilson); and seven grandchildren, Alaynah Koger, Will Cassell, Brayden, Chloe, Lilliana, Joshua and Zaylan Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenny Gunn Officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.. and other times at the residence.
