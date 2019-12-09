WILSON
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Saunders L. Wilson Jr.; sisters, Marie Pickurel, Edith Edwards, and Clemmie Sebastian; brothers, Tommy Biggs, and Marvin Biggs; and an infant son, Allen Lee Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Collins (Thomas); son, Sandy Wilson (Edna) both of Ridgeway, Va.; grandchildren, Chrissy Wilson, S.L. Wilson, Brad Collins, and Chelsea Kulish. Mrs. Wilson is also survived by six great-grandchildren and a bonus grandson, Vaughn McDuffie.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor David Deisher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.