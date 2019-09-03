WILSON
Ora Frances Bray
July 23, 1930
September 1, 2019
Ora Frances Bray Wilson, 89, of Danville, Va., died on Sunday, September 01, 2019, at Riverside Healthcare and Rehab.
Mrs. Wilson was born on July 23, 1930 in Henry County, Va., a daughter of the late Ollie Pete Bray Sr. and Flossie Wilson Bray. She was employed with Dan River Mills for 41 years in 4A dress department. Mrs. Wilson was also a member of First Church of the Living God- Danville. She resided in the West Fork community from 1951 to 1985 before moving to Danville.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by a daughter, Mickey Wilson Carter (Mike); Pastor Alton Bartee, who was like a son to her; grandsons, Chris and Cody Carter; stepson, Joe Wilson; stepdaughter, Linda Thornton; brothers, Joe Bray, Tommy Bray, and Ollie Bray Jr.; sisters, Sallie Arden, Burnice Hardy and Gloria Davis.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Wilson; four brothers; one sister; and three step-sons.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Pastor Alton Bartee officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Carter Family Cemetery on Riley Farm Road, Axton, VA.
At other times, the family will be at the residence of Mrs. Wilson's daughter, Mickey Carter, 1696 Peach Orchard Rd., Axton, Va.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Wilson family.
