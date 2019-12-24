Wilson, Robert

Robert Edward Wilson, age 89, of Kings Mill Road in Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Blue Ridge Therapy in Stuart, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mt. View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. Military honors will be held by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Wilson was born April 14, 1930 in Henry County to the late Ed and Ethel Harris Wilson. He was a United States Army Veteran and worked for Pannell Knitting. Robert retired from Sara Lee Corporation.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Wilson, of the home; sons, Isaac Wilson (Debbie) and Robert Wilson Jr., both of Ridgeway; daughter, Reba Haley (Barry) of Axton; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, David Wilson (Shirley) and James Wilson (Becky); and sisters, Hazel Compton, Madeline Price, Betty Jean Simpson, Mary Ann Burgess (Richard), Louise Dodson, and Glenda Trent (Mike).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Wilson; daughter, Phyllis Gann; and grandson, Charles Gann.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.