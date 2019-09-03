WILSON
Worley Lee
August 31, 2019
Worley Lee Wilson, 79, died peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina surrounded by family. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia to Saunders L. and Lessie Gibson Wilson and resided in Greensboro, North Carolina for the last 24 years.
He is survived by his brother. Gerald L Wilson; and predeceased by his father, Saunders L Wilson; his mother, Leslie G. Wilson; two brothers, Vincent L. and Saunders L. Jr. (Babe); and his sister, Jean Bryant.
He served with honor in the Virginia National Guard for six years. He was employed most recently by Penske Trucking and previously worked for RP Thomas Trucking, Guardsmark and Pillsbury.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.