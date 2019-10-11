Betty Gammons Wingfield, 81, of Penhook, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home. She was born on May 8, 1938, in Patrick County, to the late Lois Gammons Kendrick. She was a member of Boones Chapel Church of the Brethren. She sang with the Gospel Crusaders, and she loved flowers and gardening. She especially loved her family and was there as a second mother to anyone in need.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Zack Adkins; and four sisters and brothers.
Mrs. Wingfield is survived by her husband, Aubrey Wingfield; daughters, Debra W. Adkins, and Susan W. Harding; sons, Raymond, William, Darryl Gerald, and Heath Wingfield; eight sisters and brothers; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Boones Chapel Church of the Brethren with Pastors Mike Gallimore and Helen Walker officiating. Burial will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.