WITCHER
Marvin M.
October 1, 2019
Marvin M. Witcher 61, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019.
He is survived by Elizabeth Witcher; three sons, Christopher (Aleana) Holland of Rocky Mount, Va., Charlie Smith and Josh Smith of Roanoke, Va; three sisters, Trekayta Niblett and Amelia Fitzpatrick, of Martinsville, Va., Delphine Bush of Texas; one brother, Ronald Witcher of Mt. Airy, N.C.; four grandchildren, Tynajah Barber, Amillian Holland, Nasir Holland and Tyyana Holland; and one sister-in-law, Jennifer Witcher.
The funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the services following at 12 p.m. at Greater Mt. Parrish Baptist Church.