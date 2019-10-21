Grace Cook Wood, 77, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
She was born on August 8, 1942, to the late Herman Jepthie Cook and Susan Chappell Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Randolph Wood Sr.; son, William "Randy" Randolph Wood Jr.; sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Koontz and Barbara Jean McKinney; and brother, James Heath.
Mrs. Wood was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Wood Napier and husband. Richard. of Collinsville, Va., and Dana Wood Hodges and husband, Barry, of Collinsville, Va.; sisters, Ocie Holland of West Virginia, and Emily Roark of Martinsville, Va.; brother, Jepthie D. Cook of Georgia; five grandchildren, Jennifer Hodges Sheets, Brittany Wood Layman, Dylan Wood, Harley Napier, and Chris Hodges. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Miracle at www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-miracle-039s-medical-expenses.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Wood family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.