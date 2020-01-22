Larry Eugene Wood, 60, of Patrick Springs, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Salem. He was born in Henry County, on October, 23, 1959, to Doris Koger Wood and the late Marlin Wood.
He attended The Community Fellowship where he was involved with several mission trips, had attended the TRASH Ministries and was a U.S. Marine veteran.
Other than his mother, he is survived by his wife, Debra Wood; son, Travis Wood; two stepdaughters, Tracey Surber and Amanda Cockram; two stepsons, Daniel Bowles and Greg Bowles; seven step-grandchildren, Winter Sky Surber, Makayla Rea, Isabella Rea, Jackson Rea, Morgan Bowles, Sydney Collins and Brendan Bowles; brother, Michael Wood; sister, Anita Gammons; and two special friends, Kasem Adams and Billy Schillings.
The family will receive friends at their home anytime Saturday, January 25, 2020, where they will have a time of fellowship at 2 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 in lieu of flowers.
